Majority of US Republicans Believe Trump Wiretapping Allegations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On March 4, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing this as the former administration's "new low. The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal. The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.

The US House and Senate Intelligence Committees have found no credible evidence to support Trump's claims.

According to the survey, 59 percent of Republicans believe Trump’s allegations, while 41 percent reject the claims.

Among all respondents, only 34 percent believe the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower.

Additionally, 54 percent of voters said they did not believe allegations that Trump's campaign team colluded with Russian officials.

The Harvard-Harris Poll is a monthly survey released by Harvard University's Center for American Politics and Harris Insights and Analytics. The poll was conducted online among 2,148 registered voters.