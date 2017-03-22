RUSAL Leader's Spokesperson Confirms Manafort's Business Consultation Services

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Members of US President Donald Trump's campaign and administration, who had first-hand contacts with Russian officials, should testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee in the ongoing investigation of Trump's ties to Russia, Congressman Eric Swalwell said in an interview on Monday.

The comment comes a day after Comey and Rogers testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Russia's alleged role in the 2016 presidential election.

The spokesperson added that the contracts are currently subject to legal proceedings.

"Mr. Manafort at the time really provided investment advisory services to Oleg Deripaska under contracts that dealt exclusively with Oleg Deripaska's business interests," the spokesperson said hours after US media reports disclosed news of cooperation.

US news agency Associated Press claimed earlier in the day it had obtained business records that proved Manafort signed an annual contract worth $10 million with Deripaska in 2006. The outlet cited people familiar with the matter and a strategy plan allegedly authored by Manafort that implicated him in representing Russian government's political interests abroad.

Manafort reportedly confirmed having worked for the Russian businessman in various countries almost a decade ago, in a statement to AP, but stressed his work was limited to representing Deripaska’s business interests where he had investments.

Carter Page and Paul Manafort were members of Trump's presidential campaign, who came under fire for their alleged ties to Russia.

Trump's first National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was forced to resign after he failed to disclose interactions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to US Vice President Mike Pence.

On Monday, Comey confirmed that the FBI was conducting a probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling in US elections, calling them absurd and created to deflect public opinion from pressing domestic issues.

On March 15, US House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes said the committee had no evidence of communications between Trump's campaign staff and Russian officials.