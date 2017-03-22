Register
22 March 2017
    A dining facility worker, left, serves meat to soldiers and civilians for their Thanksgiving meal at the US-led coalition base in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, November 22, 2012.

    Group of US Senators Wants to Re-establish Afghan Visa Waiver Program

    A bipartisan group of US senators is looking to reopen a visa program that allows Afghans who have supported the military to enter the country, providing a further dent to President Donald Trump's aims to curb immigration from largely Islamic countries.

    The bill, called "Keeping Our Promise to Our Afghan Allies Act," would provide for an additional 2,500 visas for Afghans who worked for the US military for at least one year.

    The plans were introduced to Congress by four members of the Senate Armed Services Committee including Arizona's Sen. John McCain who ran for president against Barack Obama in 2008.

    The bill was also co-sponsored by Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat and the ranking committee member; Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat; and Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican at the Committee last week.

    It seeks to replace the former visa program at the US Embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

    The State Department halted interviewing candidates on March 1, 2017.

    "This legislation would ensure the continuation of this vital Special Immigrant Visa program, and send a clear message that America will not turn its back on those who at great personal risk stand with us in the fight against terror," said Sen. McCain.

    While Sen. Tills said: "America has a moral obligation to provide these Afghans with safety from the Taliban who seek to harm them and their families for assisting America's mission in Afghanistan." 

    U.S. soldiers from D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walk on a hill after finishing with a training exercise near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 30, 2014
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    US Almost Out of Special Visas for Afghans Who Assisted in War Effort

    The Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program was launched in 2008 and authorized the State Department to issue visas to both Iraqi and Afghan nationals who served alongside US forces in combat.

    However the program's future was thrown into doubt, after President Trump issued his first executive order that blocked visitors from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the US for 90 days.

    Afghanistan was not included on the list, but there were reports of Afghan nationals being denied access to the country before Defense Secretary Jim Mattis asked for those being held to be allowed in under the Afghan visa program.

    second executive order that seeks to stop citizens of six mainly Muslim countries, excluding Iraq, was issued by Trump on March 6, but it is also facing legal challenges.

    The Special Immigrant Visa program was created by Congress in 2008, initially to grant Iraqi and Afghan military translators access to the US.

    However the bill was later expanded to cover any Afghan who could demonstrate "at least one year of faithful and valuable service" to or on behalf of the US government.

