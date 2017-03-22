Trump: New US Administration Must Seek to Build Real, Enduring Peace

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The new US administration is committed to achieving a peaceful and stable world in the tradition of previous Republican leaders, President Donald Trump said in a speech to party leaders.

“Let us also work to ensure real and enduring peace abroad. The best Republican presidents have been peacemakers… We will always seek a more peaceful tomorrow,” Trump told the National Republican Campaign Committee on Tuesday night.

Trump also repeated his campaign pledge to massively rebuild the US armed forces.