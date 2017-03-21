Register
22:36 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves before speaking to State Department employees upon arrival at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

    US DoS Comments on Tillerson's Plans to Skip NATO Meeting

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    122450

    The United States remains fully committed to the NATO alliance despite Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s plans not to attend next month's meeting, Department of State acting spokesperson Mark Toner said on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, the State Department announced Tillerson would not attend the NATO meeting in Brussels on April 5-6. A US State Department spokesperson also said that Tillerson plans to visit Russia in April. No specific date has been provided.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has also declined to comment on the upcoming visit, but unconfirmed reports say that America's top diplomat could come to Moscow on April 12. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to speak about the trip pending an official US announcement. If the dates are confirmed, Tillerson’s Russia trip will come on the heels of a G7 meeting in Italy.

    "The United States remains 100 percent committed to NATO," Toner told reporters when asked if Tillerson’s lack of attendance indicated wavering support.

    The Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stand together during the G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Bonn, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Tillerson's Decision to Skip NATO Meeting, Visit Russia 'Disturbing' - US Lawmaker
    The US Department of State has offered alternative dates for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s attendance at the NATO ministerial next month, Toner said.

    "We have gone back with alternative dates," Toner told reporters when asked about the meeting.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump called NATO "obsolete." He also accused European members of the alliance of not sharing US' burden concerning defense spending. He called for boosting the spending in 2017.

    Related:

    Tillerson's Decision to Skip NATO Meeting, Visit Russia 'Disturbing'
    Tillerson's Visit to China Proves US Needs China's Help With North Korea
    Tillerson's Revised Schedule Shows NATO is 'Clearly Not a Priority' for Trump
    Premature to Speak of Tillerson's Meeting With Putin - Kremlin
    Tags:
    defense spending, NATO, Rex Tillerson, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      I'm really getting sick of the neocons and Democrats attacking Trump on EVERY little thing. I hope neocons and Progressives get SLAMMED in the 2018 elections.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Pass GO
    Pass GO: Blame the Russians
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok