MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On March 13, Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said that surveillance might be conducted not only through intercepting phones or emails, but also via microwaves that could be turned into cameras.

"They do not need microwaves," Snowden said during a video link-up with German technology conference, adding that there were other ways for surveillance.

He called the idea of microwave companies adding a camera into the bill of material for every microwave they produced "crazy."

Snowden has been residing in Russia since 2013, when he fled the United States after exposing the US National Security Agency (NSA) massive online spying scheme.