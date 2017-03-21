FBI Allegations on Russian 'Interference' in US Election Lack Evidence - Snowden

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey and NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee on the alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election.

"We haven't seen any real evidence unfortunately out of the FBI from it, they say they have it but they haven't revealed it. We have gotten some out of private vendors, and it's reasonably convincing… But the consensus… is that this is a plausible case. So now we can start to have a conversation about, is this appropriate? How do we deal with this? Where is the line between traditional espionage and interfering with elections? How we start to police these things? This is a conversation we cannot have without facts that everyone agrees on, without evidence that is well established and uncontroversial," Snowden said.

Earlier on Tuesday, US House of Representatives speaker Paul Ryan said US intelligence committees had provided no credible evidence that Trump or his associates had any links to Russia.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling in the US election, calling them an absurd and an attempt to deflect public opinion from revealed instances of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

During the hearing, both Comey and Rogers repeated the conclusions writted in the US intelligence report released in January, which was mostly based on media publications and social media. They also confirmed that Russia in any way did not affect the vote tallies in the US.