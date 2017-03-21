US President Not Allowed to Intercept Americans' Communications

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked by Senator Dianne Feinstein if he believes the President has inherent authority to "intercept the communications of Americans in the United States that cannot be legislated away by Congress," Gorsuch responded, "Goodness no, Senator."

Feinstein asked the question because during the administration of President George W. Bush, Gorsuch had prepared testimony for then Attorney General Alberto Gonzalez defending Bush's position that the National Security Agency (NSA) had the right to intercept content of certain communications of Americans without a court order.

Gorsuch said he never believed that to be the case, and merely wrote the testimony in the capacity of a speechwriter, not a legal advisor.