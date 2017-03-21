Register
    White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S

    US Congressman Wants Flynn, Manafort to Testify in Front of Intel Committee

    US
    Members of US President Donald Trump's campaign and administration, who had first-hand contacts with Russian officials, should testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee in the ongoing investigation of Trump’s ties to Russia, Congressman Eric Swalwell said in an interview on Monday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The comment comes a day after Comey and Rogers testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Russia's alleged role in the 2016 presidential election.

    "We heard from the easy witnesses, from [FBI] Director [James Comey] and [NSA chief] Admiral [Michael] Rogers," Swalwell told MSNBC. "The harder witnesses are going to be people like Michael Flynn, Carter Page, Paul Manafort. Bringing in individuals who were actually witnesses to what was going. We're going to want to hear from those witnesses."

    Carter Page and Paul Manafort were members of Trump's presidential campaign, who came under fire for their alleged ties to Russia.

    Trump’s first National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was forced to resign after he failed to disclose interactions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to US Vice President Mike Pence.

    FBI Director James Comey, left, joined by National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers, right, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 20, 2017, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election
    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Dozen Most Insane Statements From US Congress’ Hearing on ‘Russian Spying’
    On Monday, Comey confirmed that the FBI was conducting a probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

    Rogers claimed in the hearing that Moscow had allegedly launched a disinformation campaign and attempted to release documents to embarrass certain candidates.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling in US elections, calling them absurd and created to deflect public opinion from pressing domestic issues.

    On March 15, US House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes said the committee had no evidence of communications between Trump’s campaign staff and Russian officials.

