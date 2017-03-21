US Congressman Wants Flynn, Manafort to Testify in Front of Intel Committee

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The comment comes a day after Comey and Rogers testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Russia's alleged role in the 2016 presidential election.

"We heard from the easy witnesses, from [FBI] Director [James Comey] and [NSA chief] Admiral [Michael] Rogers," Swalwell told MSNBC. "The harder witnesses are going to be people like Michael Flynn, Carter Page, Paul Manafort. Bringing in individuals who were actually witnesses to what was going. We're going to want to hear from those witnesses."

Carter Page and Paul Manafort were members of Trump's presidential campaign, who came under fire for their alleged ties to Russia.

Trump’s first National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was forced to resign after he failed to disclose interactions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to US Vice President Mike Pence.

On Monday, Comey confirmed that the FBI was conducting a probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Rogers claimed in the hearing that Moscow had allegedly launched a disinformation campaign and attempted to release documents to embarrass certain candidates.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling in US elections, calling them absurd and created to deflect public opinion from pressing domestic issues.

On March 15, US House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes said the committee had no evidence of communications between Trump’s campaign staff and Russian officials.