18:03 GMT +321 March 2017
    People in Hoboken, New Jersey view lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City during sunset

    No Wall Necessary: 'Trump Effect' Eliminates Swedish Tourism to US

    © AFP 2017/ Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
    US
    525931

    As US President Donald Trump has soared to record levels of unpopularity in Sweden, Swedes have been found to have fallen out of love with the US. While there is no love lost between the two, America as such has become a much less appealing tourist destination for the Scandinavians.

    US President Donald Trump poses in his office aboard Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland after he returned from Philadelphia on January 26, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    Sweden Fears Financial Harm, Loss of Goodwill After Trump Tiff
    While Donald Trump has never been the Swedes' favorite from the get-go of the US presidential election campaign, his recent habit of using Sweden as a scarecrow to illustrate Europe's failed efforts to tackle the migrant crisis seem to be the final straw.

    Whereas Swedish tourism to the US has been decreasing since Trump's inauguration, the recent weeks have seen Swedes turning their backs on the US as a tourist destination en masse, Tommy Svansson of the Osby company, which has specialized in US travels for decades.

    "In the last four weeks we saw a particularly large drop, especially for New York," tourist bureau Ving CIO Magdalena Öhrn told Swedish Radio, citing a 10 percent decline for the whole US and a 40 percent drop for New York in particular.

    Both Swanson and Öhrn ascribed this effect to Trump's attitude to the outside world.

    "I believe it's a Trump Effect. While much is indeed happening across the globe, I do not think people find it uncomfortable to travel to the United States. I do not think people are afraid either, but rather it's a protest against the new president," Magdalena Öhrn said.

    A policeman investigates a burnt car in the Rinkeby suburb outside Stockholm, Sweden February 21, 2017
    © REUTERS/ TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg
    Jinxed! Migrant Riots Break Out in Sweden After 'Fake News' Row With Trump
    At present, it remains to be seen whether it is a temporary effect or a more permanent bilateral phenomenon, given Trump's recent spate of anti-immigrant laws, which do not affect Sweden directly but nevertheless leave an impact on liberal-leaning Swedes.

    "Of course, it depends on politics, whether he [Trump] calms down his statements, or chooses to escalate them. I believe the coming months will still be somewhat doubtful," Tommy Swanson said.

    As Sweden has become a mainstay in Trump's tirades, Swedish approval ratings of the US president have dropped to record levels. In a recent March poll by pollster Novus, 80 percent of Swedes were found to hold negative views of Trump, with only 10 percent viewing him in a positive light.

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures to the crowd during a rally in Roanoke, Va., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Steve Helber
    Seven out of Ten Danes Fear Trump's 'Fragile Ego'
    Political scientist Sören Holmberg from the University of Gothenburg called these figures "clearly the most negative for some time." While Holmberg acknowledged former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and Russian leader Vladimir Putin as traditional record-holders in Swedes' antipathies, he nevertheless admitted that Trump was "in another league," Swedish Radio reported.

    Polls suggested Trump's wide unpopularity across Europe even before he was elected. For instance, 92 percent of Swedes expressed no confidence in Trump in a poll by the Pew Research Center in July 2016.

     

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      topolcats
      I think Trump has done the US a favour!
      I have to put up with Swedish tourists in Thailand for two months of the year.....Not only are they unpleasant generally they are only personable when drunk ! Hope they don't go to South America and upset my compadres?
    • Reply
      sapper
      The ban affects them because there's too many jihadists in Sweden now!!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      Goldilocks67
      Very glad for Sweden to stay out of the US. Who needs to have such zombied people visiting the US. They might hurt themselves or hear some truth and need their safe spaces at home.
    • Reply
      gentile awakening
      Tell the swede's to go on vacation in africa and the middle east, than they can live what they preach!
