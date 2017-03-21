No Wall Necessary: 'Trump Effect' Eliminates Swedish Tourism to US

Whereas Swedish tourism to the US has been decreasing since Trump's inauguration, the recent weeks have seen Swedes turning their backs on the US as a tourist destination en masse, Tommy Svansson of the Osby company, which has specialized in US travels for decades.
"In the last four weeks we saw a particularly large drop, especially for New York," tourist bureau Ving CIO Magdalena Öhrn told Swedish Radio, citing a 10 percent decline for the whole US and a 40 percent drop for New York in particular.
Both Swanson and Öhrn ascribed this effect to Trump's attitude to the outside world.
"I believe it's a Trump Effect. While much is indeed happening across the globe, I do not think people find it uncomfortable to travel to the United States. I do not think people are afraid either, but rather it's a protest against the new president," Magdalena Öhrn said.
"Of course, it depends on politics, whether he [Trump] calms down his statements, or chooses to escalate them. I believe the coming months will still be somewhat doubtful," Tommy Swanson said.
As Sweden has become a mainstay in Trump's tirades, Swedish approval ratings of the US president have dropped to record levels. In a recent March poll by pollster Novus, 80 percent of Swedes were found to hold negative views of Trump, with only 10 percent viewing him in a positive light.
Polls suggested Trump's wide unpopularity across Europe even before he was elected. For instance, 92 percent of Swedes expressed no confidence in Trump in a poll by the Pew Research Center in July 2016.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I think Trump has done the US a favour! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The ban affects them because there's too many jihadists in Sweden now!!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Very glad for Sweden to stay out of the US. Who needs to have such zombied people visiting the US. They might hurt themselves or hear some truth and need their safe spaces at home. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Tell the swede's to go on vacation in africa and the middle east, than they can live what they preach!
topolcats
I have to put up with Swedish tourists in Thailand for two months of the year.....Not only are they unpleasant generally they are only personable when drunk ! Hope they don't go to South America and upset my compadres?
sapper
Goldilocks67
gentile awakening