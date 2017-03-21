RT Editor-in-Chief Says US Congress' Pursuit of Russia-Trump Scandal Topic Funny

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the US House Select Committee on Intelligence heard Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey's testimony on US intelligence community allegations of US President Donald Trump's ties to Russia as well as Russia's alleged attempts to interfere in November's presidential election by way of organizing compromising leaks to the media.

"US intelligence committee hearings are like a spy movie from the 1970s, naive, funny, but it's still interesting to see the ending," Simonyan said in a statement.

During the hearing, Comey admitted to an ongoing FBI probe into Russia's alleged meddling in 2016 US presidential election but said there was no evidence that it impacted the election outcome in any way. The probe includes following any alleged links between figures active in Trump's election campaign and the Russian government and therefore any mutual coordination, according to Comey.

Trump responded to the hearing by taking to Twitter and repeating his ridicule of the Russia connection story as "fake news" peddled by the Democrats.

Russian officials have also repeatedly denied the allegations of into meddling in US election, calling them absurd and created to deflect public opinion from revealed instances of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.