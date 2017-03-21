US Government Bans Large Electronics on Flights Originating in 13 Countries

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Passengers on flights originating in 13 nations will no longer be allowed to carry any electronic device larger than a cellphone in airline cabins, US media reported on Monday.

The US Transportation Security Agency told airlines on Monday that they have 96 hours to comply with the ban, The Guardian reported.

Airlines were issued the new guidance in a confidential email. Reports described the notice as a "circular," not a regulation, that airlines will be expected to enforce.

The full list of 13 nations has not been released, but Jordan’s Royal Jordanian and Saudi Arabia’s Saudia airliners are included in the ban.

Earlier in the day, Royal Jordanian announced that passengers would no longer be permitted to carry electronic devices in airline cabins beginning on March 21.

The US Department of Homeland Security has declined to comment on the guidance, but noted it would provide an update as appropriate.