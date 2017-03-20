Thanks Obama: With Trump in Office Gun Sales Drop Across the US

Over the course of the past three months across the United States, gun sales have diminished considerably, as noted by the Washington Times, following a 19-month increase in weapons purchases during the administration of President Barack Obama.

Trump has signaled his ambivalence to new weapons legislation in the US, with the cancellation of several Obama-era rules, including those limiting gun purchases by the mentally ill.

According to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), some 2.2 million checks were run through the network in February of this year, as opposed to about 2.6 million for the same month in 2016.

The NICS network is not a direct record of actual gun purchases but is seen as a corollary to the current strength of the market for personal weapons.