Pentagon Assessing Reports of Civilians Killed After Strike in Syrian Al Jinah

US Confirms Strike Near Syria's Idlib Following Reports of Multiple Casualties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Friday, Davis told reporters the United States was unaware of any credible information on civilian casualties after a strike that targeted al-Qaeda terror group.

"Centcom is doing what they normally do, which is assessing the credibility of those allegations right now," Davis said on Monday.

"What I told you Friday, that was based upon initial battle damage assessment…That initial assessment was zero…We are now going to go back and do this credibility assessment."