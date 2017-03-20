US Army to Add 28,000 Additional Soldiers by September 30

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Active Army personnel will increase by 16,000, the Army National Guard will add 8,000 soldiers and the Army Reserve will increase by 4,000 personnel.

"The Army is hiring. The added end strength will allow the Army to increase manning in its tactical units, enhancing overall readiness," Evans stated.

In total, the Army will number 1,018,000 soldiers after the increase.

The additional troops were provided for under the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which set the military budget for the current fiscal year.