US Lawmakers Consider 'Major Structural Changes' for Secret Service

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Chaffetz explained that lawmakers are considering separating the Secret Service’s cyber and protective detail mission, and potentially house them in a different department.

"I think you're going to see some big changes. We're also looking at major structural changes," Chaffetz told Fox.

"So all of that's on the table as we should explore what options to do next," Chaffetz stated.

The White House has been intruded into three times in the last two weeks, according to media reports.

The Department of Homeland Security has been overlooking the Secret Service since 2003, having taken that function from the Department of the Treasury.

Chaffetz stated during an interview that understaffing and the lack of oversight within the Secret Service are to blame for recent security failings.

However, Chaffetz expressed full confidence in the new Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to undertake the necessary structural changes at the Secret Service.