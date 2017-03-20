Register
17:47 GMT +320 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017

    Trump's Defense Budget Set to 'Pass Through Congress Without a Hitch'

    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    US
    Get short URL
    0 13 0 0

    President Donald Trump has proposed a 10 percent increase to United States defense spending as part of a $1.1 trillion budget blueprint for fiscal year 2018, which will most likely be approved by the US Congress without a hitch, Russian political analyst Nikolai Shlyamin told Radio Sputnik.

    "The budget which Donald Trump proposed could easily be dragged [through the US Congress] since it touches a string of the American soul – the idea of reviving US military power and investing into defense," he explained. "Taking into account the foreign policy which Washington used to carry out and the response it generated, the new budget could be passed without a hitch."

    This is not to say that Trump will not encounter resistance from his opponents.

    President Donald Trump reads from a teleprompter during a speech aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va., Thursday, March 2, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Never Ending War: Amid Military Bloat, Trump Jacks Up 'Defense' Budget to $639 Billion
    "Since the new outline could be summed up in a sentence 'everything for the front, everything for the victory,' Trump's opponents will point out that [his budget entails cuts] in almost all other areas, including healthcare, social programs, education, green energy. The budget is essentially slashed. It is not increased, but rather rebalanced. This is what his opponents will draw attention to," the analyst said.

    The White House unveiled its budget blueprint for fiscal year 2018 on March 16, which includes a $52.3 billion defense spending increase and cuts to numerous federal agencies, including the Departments of State and Education, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency.

    The Trump administration has argued that the Pentagon needs the proposed $639 billion defense budget to boost the fight against Daesh and restore the US military, worn out after decades of overseas operations.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump Requests $25Bln for Urgent 'Warfighting' Needs
    Military-Industrial Complex is Back: Trump Unveils His Budget Plan
    US' 'Atrophied' Military Unable to Sustain Itself in 'Multi-Domain Conflicts'
    US Army Delaying 120 Programs Due to 'Budget Impasse'
    Tags:
    military budget, US defense spending, US Congress, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok