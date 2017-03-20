Trump Questions Possible Ties Between Clinton Campaign, Russia

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Sputnik) — Trump has previously repeatedly voiced concern over unauthorized disclosures of national security information. He also accused his predecessor Barack Obama and his employees of the leaks.

The news comes as US House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes said on Sunday that there was no evidence of any links between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Trump also has previously said that no evidence was found of his alleged collusion with Russia, adding that the claims are "fake news."

What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

​Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview on March 12 that individuals from the Clinton campaign met with the Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 elections.

Earlier in March, the chairman said that the committee would hold its first hearing to investigate the allegations of Russian interference in the US 2016 election as well as connections between Trump, his associates and Russia, on March 20.

The Russian government has repeatedly denied any attempts to sway the US election to Trump — an allegation leveled by the US intelligence agencies during the final days of former President Barack Obama administration.