Adam Schiff, top Democrat on the US House Intelligence Committee, started the hearing by accusing Russia of "launching a desinformation campaign, using RT."

He also accused Russian intelligence services of launching hacker attacks. Schiff said that Trump benefited from alleged Russia's medding. He claimed that July and August 2016 had been "pivotal" in Russia's alleged activities to influence the US election.

However, he said that "we'll never know" if alleged Russian actions determinted the outcome of the US vote.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any accusations of Russia allegedly attempting to sway the US election to Trump.

"Russia successfully meddled in our democracy and they'll do that again," Shiff claimed during the hearing.

Schiff also accused Moscow of allegedly influencing "democracies" in Europe via different means.

Schiff accused Trump's campaign advisor Carter Page of secretly meeting Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, who had worked for the KGB before the fall of the Soviet Union. He also claimed, however, without presenting any proof, that Russia has allegedly used "same techniques" to "corrupt officials in the US" as in Europe, saying that this "should concern all Americans."

Schiff also cited media reports and even Trump's tweets to prove Russia's alleged involvement in the US election.

"We're now engaged in a new war of ideas," Schiff continued.

NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers, who has been second to address the hearing, said that the NSA worked closely with the US Intelligence Committee to provide information on alleged Russia's interference.

Meanwhile, FBI chief Comey said at the hearing that the FBI is investigating alleged Russian government's efforts to interfere in the US presidential election.

Rogers and Comey testified that Russia didn't in any way change vote tallies in any of US states.

Rogers commented on media reports of "incidental collection" of surveillance information. He said that US persons' names are not mentioned if they turn out to be part of the so-called "incidental collection" when a foreign citizen is being surveilled and a US citizen has contacts with him.

Twenty NSA staff members have an authority to "unmask" US citizens involved in the "incidental collection," Rogers said.

The hearing is also set to focus on US President Donald Trump's claim on Barack Obama allegedly ordering wiretapping Trump Tower during the election campaign.