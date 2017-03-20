Register
17:48 GMT +320 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    United States Capitol

    FBI, NSA Heads Testify on Russia's Alleged Role in 2016 US Election

    © Sputnik/ Igor Mikhalev
    US
    Get short URL
    2250 0 0

    Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey and NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee during the first public hearing on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

    (0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 26)
    Sputnik.
    © Sputnik.
    FBI, NSA Heads Testify on Russia's Alleged Role in 2016 US Election

     

     

     

    Adam Schiff, top Democrat on the US House Intelligence Committee, started the hearing by accusing Russia of "launching a desinformation campaign, using RT."

    He also accused Russian intelligence services of launching hacker attacks. Schiff said that Trump benefited from alleged Russia's medding. He claimed that July and August 2016 had been "pivotal" in Russia's alleged activities to influence the US election.

    However, he said that "we'll never know" if alleged Russian actions determinted the outcome of the US vote.

    The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any accusations of Russia allegedly attempting to sway the US election to Trump.

    "Russia successfully meddled in our democracy and they'll do that again," Shiff claimed during the hearing.

    Schiff also accused Moscow of allegedly influencing "democracies" in Europe via different means.

    Schiff accused Trump's campaign advisor Carter Page of secretly meeting Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, who had worked for the KGB before the fall of the Soviet Union. He also claimed, however, without presenting any proof, that Russia has allegedly used "same techniques" to "corrupt officials in the US" as in Europe, saying that this "should concern all Americans."

    Schiff also cited media reports and even Trump's tweets to prove Russia's alleged involvement in the US election.

    "We're now engaged in a new war of ideas," Schiff continued.

    NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers, who has been second to address the hearing, said that the NSA worked closely with the US Intelligence Committee to provide information on alleged Russia's interference.

    Meanwhile, FBI chief Comey said at the hearing that the FBI is investigating alleged Russian government's efforts to interfere in the US presidential election.

    Rogers and Comey testified that Russia didn't in any way change vote tallies in any of US states.

    Rogers commented on media reports of "incidental collection" of surveillance information. He said that US persons' names are not mentioned if they turn out to be part of the so-called "incidental collection" when a foreign citizen is being surveilled and a US citizen has contacts with him.

    Twenty NSA staff members have an authority to "unmask" US citizens involved in the "incidental collection," Rogers said.

    The hearing is also set to focus on US President Donald Trump's claim on Barack Obama allegedly ordering wiretapping Trump Tower during the election campaign.

    Related:

    Kremlin Comments on US House Hearing on Russian 'Interference' in 2016 Election
    Call to Probe US Meddling in Foreign Elections May Start 'Political Witch Hunt'
    'US Interference in Foreign Countries' Elections? That’s US Policy'
    Dutch Moroccan Crime Rates Used in Netherlands Election Game
    Tags:
    investigation, probe, 2016 US Presidential election, FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), National Security Agency (NSA), NSA, US Congress, Michael Rogers, James Comey, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok