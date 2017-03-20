Trump Urges Congress, FBI Find Leaker of Classified Info 'Now'

"The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now!"

Trump has previously repeatedly voiced concern over unauthorized disclosures of national security information. He also accused his predecessor Barack Obama and his employees of the leaks.

The news comes as US House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes said on Sunday that there was no evidence of any links between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Trump also said that no evidence was found of his alleged collusion with Russia, adding that the claims are "fake news."

"James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!" Trump stated on Twitter.

Trump accused the Democratic Party of fabricating the allegations of his links to Russia as an excuse "for running a terrible campaign."

"The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!" Trump said.

Earlier in March, the chairman said that the committee would hold its first hearing to investigate the allegations of Russian interference in the US 2016 election as well as connections between Trump, his associates and Russia, on March 20.

The Russian government has repeatedly denied any attempts to sway the US election to Trump — an allegation leveled by the US intelligence agencies during the final days of former President Barack Obama administration.