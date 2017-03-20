Register
20 March 2017
    Tourists with umbrellas walk through the Holocaust Memorial on July 28, 2011 in Berlin.

    Mel Gibson Has Silently Supported Holocaust Survivors for Years

    © AFP 2017/ Patrik Stollarz
    113202

    Hollywood actor and director Mel Gibson has been secretly providing financial support to Holocaust Survivors for nearly a decade, after he was widely criticized for anti-Semitic remarks he made while drunk.

    Zane Buzby, actress and founder of the Survivor Mitzvah Project, which delivers aid to Holocaust survivors in isolated areas of Europe, said on Friday that the "Braveheart" star immediately responded to the charity's appeal for help about ten years ago, after the public backlash he received for his actions in a state of alcoholic intoxication.

    Sergei Ustyugov (Russia) during the men's 50km freestyle mass start at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2017 in Lahti, Finland
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    'Like Hitler Did': Olympic Big Wig Compares Banning Russians With Holocaust
    In July 2006, Gibson made headlines after he was recorded making anti-Semitic comments during a DUI arrest in Malibu, California. He was also largely criticized for "The Passion of the Christ" movie, which caused controversy after Jewish and other religious groups attacked the film for carrying the idea that Jews were responsible for the death of Jesus.

    Last year, Gibson said in an interview with Deadline that he deliberately stayed out of the spotlight for a decade as he wanted to educate and "fix himself," instead of just pretending as if he was cured and quickly "screwing up again."

    ​According to Buzby, Gibson — who was nominated for an Oscar this year for the World War II drama "Hacksaw Ridge" — has managed to turn his life around.

    "I think that everyone makes mistakes in life, and I think the real proof of what kind of human being you are is what you do with that mistake." She said.

    "He's done philanthropic work now, and I think that actions speak very loudly… and his actions have helped a lot of people."

    Buzby pointed out that Gibson doesn't just write a check but has learned about the mission and helped raise additional funds by getting other people involved.    

      avatar
      jas
      after Jewish and other religious groups attacked the film for carrying the idea that Jews were responsible for the death of Jesus.
      --
      Uh, yeah, that's what happened for those who believe the New Testament, which doesn't include Jews. So the groups are criticizing Christians for being Christians.
