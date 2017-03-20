Colorado Wildfire Forces Thousands of People to Leave Homes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Firefighters were sent to combat the wildfire, detected at 1:30 a.m. local time (07:30 GMT) on Sunday, and people were told to evacuate the area, according to NBC broadcaster, citing the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

More than 1,000 homes evacuated in Boulder, CO due to wildfire, Boulder County Sheriff's Office says https://t.co/0KIYUz8qaP pic.twitter.com/adtuI890AJ — ABC News (@ABC) March 19, 2017

Boulder County Sheriff's Office says #RogersFire consumed 24 acres, burned 2 barns and 1 outbuilding #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/2EWNTofuQk — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) February 10, 2017

Sunshine Fire is 62 acres and mandatory evacuation order will remain in effect overnight says Boulder County Sheriff Commander Mike Wagner. pic.twitter.com/ArwZJAQe4r — Alan Stedman (@AlanStedman7) March 19, 2017

​​The broadcaster noted that eight aircraft were involved in the fire extinguishing operation.

The information on casualties or damage from the wildfire as well as the exact number of evacuated people has not been provided yet.