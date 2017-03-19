US Delta IV Rocket With Communications Satellite Takes Off in Florida

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United Launch Alliance (ULA) launched Delta IV at 8:18 p.m. local time (00:18 GMT) on Saturday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, according to NASA SpaceFlight news portal.

The ULA made its 35th successful Delta 4 flight, 118th in a row overall.

The ULA is a joint venture owned by Lockheed Martin and the Boeing Company. It brings together two of the launch industry’s most experienced and successful teams — Atlas and Delta — to provide reliable, cost-efficient space launch services for the US government.

It was reported that the use of the Delta IV space launch vehicle will be discontinued in favor of the Atlas V that uses the Russian made RD-180 rocket to launch US national security payloads into space, United Launch Alliance (ULA) President and Chief Executive Officer Tory Bruno said.