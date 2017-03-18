US Air Force Seeks Bids to Build 300 Low-Cost Light Attack Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Air Force promised to assess the military utility of light-attack platforms that will be cheap enough to procure, operate, and sustain for the military service branch's future structure.

"[Contractors should] describe how production quantities, lot buys could be structured in lots of 40-50 aircraft for a total buy of up to 300 aircraft to be delivered within six years from a production decision," the solicitation explained on Friday.

The specifications for the aircraft indicate that it will have two crew members, infrared sensors and self-protection flares. It must be configured to carry two 500 pound bombs and be armed with forward firing guns holding at least 400 rounds armed with a minimum of 400 rounds.

© Photo: Pixabay US Prepares to Test New High Powered Laser Weapon on Army Trucks

The light attack aircraft must be designed for austere field operations, according to the specifications. That means an airfield that has a short runway, is in remote locations and lacks standard taxiway systems, navigation aids, weather observing sensors and communications systems.

Brazil's Embraer Super Tucano, also known as the A-29B, appears to be a leading candidate. In 2013 Embraer won a $427 million contract from the Department of Defense to provide the light attack aircraft to the Afghanistan military.

The A-29B, piloted by Afghan pilots trained in the United States, have flown the aircraft in support of counterinsurgency operation in Afghanistan.