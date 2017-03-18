US Air Force Seeks Bids to Build 300 Low-Cost Light Attack Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Air Force promised to assess the military utility of light-attack platforms that will be cheap enough to procure, operate, and sustain for the military service branch's future structure.
"[Contractors should] describe how production quantities, lot buys could be structured in lots of 40-50 aircraft for a total buy of up to 300 aircraft to be delivered within six years from a production decision," the solicitation explained on Friday.
The specifications for the aircraft indicate that it will have two crew members, infrared sensors and self-protection flares. It must be configured to carry two 500 pound bombs and be armed with forward firing guns holding at least 400 rounds armed with a minimum of 400 rounds.
Brazil's Embraer Super Tucano, also known as the A-29B, appears to be a leading candidate. In 2013 Embraer won a $427 million contract from the Department of Defense to provide the light attack aircraft to the Afghanistan military.
The A-29B, piloted by Afghan pilots trained in the United States, have flown the aircraft in support of counterinsurgency operation in Afghanistan.
