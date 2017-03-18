US Senate Intelligence Committee Scheduled Open Hearing on Russia March 30

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The hearing will include a panel on the history and characteristics of Russia's information strategies and a discussion on Moscow's cyber capabilities, the release explained.

In January, the US Intelligence Community issued a report, saying that Moscow launched a campaign in 2016 aimed at undermining public faith in the US democratic process and building favorable public opinion of Republican candidate Donald Trump, but has not provided any evidence.

Trump has repeatedly denied that he had business connections to Russia. He has in the past traveled to Russia to explore business opportunities, and he has partnered with Russian financiers on projects in other parts of the world through his large, international business network.

The Russian government had denied any role in hacking Democratic targets to sway the US election to President Donald Trump — an allegation leveled by the US intelligence agencies during the final days of the Obama administration. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia neither attempted to meddle in the November 8 election nor cooperated with Trump campaign officials.