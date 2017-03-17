Secret Service Laptop Containing Trump Tower Floor Plans Stolen in New York

The computer disappeared along with the agent’s access keycard and other "sensitive" documents, though a black bag with the Secret Service insignia and some coins were found later. The perpetrator reportedly stepped out of a vehicle, possibly an Uber, on Bath Street while the agent’s vehicle was parked outside of her home.

© AP Photo/ Jose Luis Magana Secret Service Launches Probe After Trump’s Motorcade Hit by Unidentified Object

Video footage shows the thief leaving the scene wearing a backpack.

The Secret Service released a statement confirming the theft of the computer, explaining, "Secret Service-issued laptops contain multiple layers of security, including full disk encryption and are not permitted to contain classified information," and that "[an] investigation is ongoing and the Secret Service is withholding additional comment until the facts are gathered."

Details are scant, but NYPD officers are assisting with the investigation. One police source told the New York Daily News, "The Secret Service is very heavily involved and, citing national security, there's very little we have on our side … It's a very big deal."

They added, "[t]here's data on there that's highly sensitive," saying officers are "scrambling like mad" to find the missing computer.