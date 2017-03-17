Register
16:59 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny (R) presents a traditional gift of a bowl of shamrocks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a St. Patrick's Day reception at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 16, 2017.

    Irish Premier Woos Trump Over 50,000 'Illegals' in US

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    0 2710

    Irish Premier Enda Kenny has urged US President Donald Trump to do a deal to allow the estimated 50,000 undocumented Irish in the US to stay. It comes a month after Mexico condemned new guidelines, under which almost all illegal immigrants can be subject to deportation to Mexico.

    This year's St. Patrick's Day celebrations across the US have taken an unusually political tone. The elephant in the room is that for tens of thousands of Irish men and women, donning green and downing a pint in the land of the free, they do not actually have the legal right to do so on US soil.

    The issue came to a head during an an official visit to the US by Irish Premier Enda Kenny, who at a St. Patrick's day luncheon in Washington DC, directly appealed to President Trump.

    He wants the estimated 50,000 illegal Irish immigrants in the US to remain, and he wants a deal soon, to allay the anxiety that prolonged uncertainty may entail.

    "It would remove a burden for so many people who would say now I am free to contribute to America," Kenny said.

    Appealing to both history and compassion, Kenny went on:

    "Ireland came to America, because deprived of liberty, opportunity, safety and even food itself, we believed. Four decades before Lady Liberty lifted her lamp we were the wretched refuse on the teeming shore.

    "The Irish have built bridges and roads. They have protected the public as firefighters and police officers. They have cared for the sick in hospitals. They have entertained as poets, singers and writers. They became politicians, judges and legislators."

    Hammering the pro-immigrant message home, Kenny made a pointed topical reminder that St. Patrick was an immigrant too.

    "And though he is, of course, the patron saint of Ireland, for many people around the globe, he is also a symbol of, indeed, the patron of immigrants." Kenny told a packed room.

    For his part, a smiling Trump responded to Kenny's insistence that the Irish "want to make America great again" by calling the premier "a new friend."

    However, the sunny mood at this bilateral meeting is at direct odds with the overtly anti-immigrant messaging of Trump's Presidential campaign, during which he made multiple promises to "deport the illegals."

    Dublin, Ireland
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Irish Dual Nationals Exempt From Trump Immigration Order - US Embassy
    Indeed, he has already begun the process of deportations of undocumented Mexicans, following federal agent raids in at least 11 states during Operation Cross Check.

    There are believed to be around 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the US, the majority of whom were born in Mexico.

    In February 2017, the Trump administration announced new guidelines that would see undocumented people deported to Mexico, even if they are not actually Mexican.

    Roberto Campa, head of the human rights department of Mexico's interior ministry, blasted the plan as "hostile" and "unacceptable."

    Yet, there are no reports of a single undocumented Irish immigrant being deported so far.

    It's true that at roughly 50,000, illegal Irish immigrants make up a small fraction of the US's wider unlawful migration problem.

    It's estimated that many undocumented Irish initially entered the US legally on a holiday visa, but then overstayed

    Yet, the question still stands, how will Mr. Kenny be able to spare his countrymen the same fate as the Hispanic individuals who have already been removed from the US?

    No details of a deal were forthcoming from either leader.

    However, Mr. Kenny has been at pains to row back on previous comments made in May 2016, when he criticized the then Republican primary candidate's use of "racist and dangerous language."

    He also refrained from condemning Trump's re-vamped so-called "travel ban."

    In the meantime, it seems that those who are white, European and undocumented in the US, are likely to have a vastly different experience to those who are darker skinned, Hispanic, and undocumented in the US.

    Related:

    Sinn Fein Urges US Congress to Support N Ireland Remaining in EU After Brexit
    Irish Economic Growth at Risk From US Tax Changes, Brexit Impact - Moody’s
    Northern Ireland Deadlock Continues as Assembly Left in Limbo
    Irish Dual Nationals Exempt From Trump Immigration Order - US Embassy
    Tags:
    state visit, Make America Great Again, illegal immigrants, immigrants, travel ban, diplomacy, Enda Kenny, Donald Trump, Republic of Ireland, United States, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Hatin’ It
    Hatin' It
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok