Poll: Majority of Americans Worried About US Private Data Gathering Methods

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – More than two thirds of Americans are concerned about the technology the intelligence agencies use to collect private data.

"About three-quarters (74 percent) are worried that U.S. intelligence has been compromised. Almost as many (70 percent) are concerned about the technology WikiLeaks revealed the agencies developed to collect private info," Fox News Poll results showed on Thursday.

According to the survey, over 30 percent of US voters have a favorable opinion of WikiLeaks, while 46 percent have an unfavorable opinion.

The poll was conducted by phone among over 1,000 registered US voters on March 12-14.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Washington could be trying to divert global attention from WikiLeaks disclosures by accusing Russia of committing cyberattacks.