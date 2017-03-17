Poll: Majority of Americans Worried About US Private Data Gathering Methods

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – More than two thirds of Americans are concerned about the technology the intelligence agencies use to collect private data.
"About three-quarters (74 percent) are worried that U.S. intelligence has been compromised. Almost as many (70 percent) are concerned about the technology WikiLeaks revealed the agencies developed to collect private info," Fox News Poll results showed on Thursday.
The poll was conducted by phone among over 1,000 registered US voters on March 12-14.
On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Washington could be trying to divert global attention from WikiLeaks disclosures by accusing Russia of committing cyberattacks.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They SPY on EVERYONE!!!!
cast235
Once PUTIN asked, why create Rus internet.. DO HE SEE IT NOW?
It ALL runs thru Europe and U.S. They even cause delays, and move their things on priorities to dominate.
They SPY on ALL. A RUS internet, may connect with west at some point. BUT a POINT that can be filtered. And minimize intrusion.
I'LL begin in Russia, CIS/EEU.. SCO may ask IN... BRICS also and so many others.
BUT Russia MUST develop super security.
It's possible.
Same is going on at U.N.. Same at PACE.. Same at NATO. Same at OSCE.
Russia needs own things BADLY..