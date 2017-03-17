Register
17 March 2017
    President Donald Trump talks with former President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after Trump took the presidential oath

    Senators' Letter to Tillerson Start of New Campaign to Break With Obama's Legacy

    © AP Photo/ Saul Loeb/Pool
    A letter from US senators this week urging Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to investigate the funding of left-wing and radical groups around the world is part of a larger campaign to end Barack Obama’s plan to undermine nations and promote globalist causes, analysts told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, a group of US Senators led by Mike Lee called on Secretary of State Tillerson to investigate US funding political factions within other sovereign nations, including through a George Soros-backed organization funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

    "This is part of a larger Senate effort to expose, investigate and stop the Obama administration's use of federal money and power to support leftist organizations in the United States and abroad," Ohio Northern University Assistant Professor of History Robert Waters told Sputnik.

    U.S. President Barack Obama tours the Acropolis in Athens, Greece November 16, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Kevin Lamarque
    Tables Turned: Have Obama and Soros Hacked Foreign Elections?
    The letter specifically mentioned Macedonia, where credible organizations have noted US and EU interference in the country’s political process by aiding leftist and radical groups to foment unrest, as well as interfere in elections, courts and the media. The organizations have claimed the US attempted to undermine not only the country’s legitimate government, but also Macedonia as a unitary nation state.

    The US government and billionaire financier George Soros had spearheaded the efforts ostensibly working to support democracy and free markets in former communist nations, through bodies like the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the Open Society Foundations (OSF), Waters said.

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson removes his glasses after delivering remarks to Department of State employees upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Call to Probe US Meddling in Foreign Elections May Start 'Political Witch Hunt'
    However, "The OSFs quickly morphed into socialist one-world organizations that sought to take America's ‘social justice wars’ to Central and Eastern Europe. Obama, [former secretaries of state Hillary] Clinton and [John] Kerry followed the Soros path, putting the United States and OSFs back into sync with one another," he pointed out.

    The Republican senators are not limiting their investigations to the State Department, but they are also examining how the Justice Department became involved in the pressuring and intimidation of governments and companies around the world under Obama, Waters said.

    "A couple weeks ago, senators began to investigate how the Justice Department would file suit against counties, cities and private businesses for civil rights violations, then would allow the accused to settle the suit by paying millions of dollars to Leftist social justice organizations," Waters said.

    Obama’s two attorney generals Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch personally spearheaded these intimidating legal tactics, Waters recalled.

    "It became clear that Holder, Lynch and Justice's Civil Rights Division had concluded that these suits were an easy way to shakedown organizations that would then pay them to go away with these settlements," he said.

    Waters predicted that the inquiries would continue and uncover more scandalous revelations about US efforts to suppress religion and manipulate the internal affairs of other nations.

    "Even if Tea Party leaders like Utah's Senator Mike Lee do not like President Trump, this is an area where they can and will work together… and I suspect that many Republicans will go along with Trump and the Tea Party senators because these revelations are going to turn ugly," he said.

    Maidan Square in Kiev, Ukraine
    © Sputnik/ Andrei Stenin
    'US Interference in Foreign Countries' Elections? That's US Policy'
    Waters predicted that Trump would use the investigation as a justification to order an end to the Obama-era intervention policies around the world that resulted in numerous wars at a cost of trillions of dollars and widespread devastation and death.

    "Yes, I think the US Senate will investigate and Trump will stop it," he said.

    Former CIA officer Philip Giraldi told Sputnik he believed Obama and his senior officials justified their interventions in other nations in the name of defending democracy.

    "They probably consider it ‘democracy promotion’… I consider the Obama's officials capable of anything," Giraldi explained.

    Through Obama’s two terms in office US diplomats closely monitored and lectured nations throughout Eastern Europe for compliance with Washington’s standards on democracy, human rights, economics and trade.

    Senate, State Department, Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States
