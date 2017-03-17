US Cuts to UN May Hit People in 'Most Difficult and Dangerous Conflict Zones'

“The potential funding cuts could undermine the response of relevant United Nations agencies such as the World Food Program (WFP) and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR),” Cone said.
Cone made clear that MSF is privately funded by more than 5.7 million individual donors and does not accept any money from the US government.
“A collapse in funding for humanitarian aid could expose even greater gaps in care for people in the most difficult and dangerous conflict zones,” Cone noted.
Department of State Acting Spokesperson Mark Toner said in a briefing on Thursday that the United States will continue to fund the UN but wants to see other countries contribute.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete If Trump wants a bargaining chip, relocating the UN HQ would be a great one. Put it in Russia and watch McCain's head explode. lol Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, ordinarily I would rather not look at McCain's head, but the look on his face when Trump announced that would be priceless. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Especially as US lead NATO has tipped the Middle East onto the point of starvation? what a humanitarian nation the US is! but not a cent of the 70% of total funds amounting to 650 Billion has been cut to NATO. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Besides the phony deal was to build up NATO nations to 2% of GDP whilst most are on 1% and the largest economy on earth is 3.6% how so Mr Trump? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia should THEN EXPAND and add already military planes , equipment, like TYPHOON, to the cause.
jas
Darrell Rin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
ivanwa88
If anyone wondered if we are entering a second phase of creating a major world war there it is! every modern day intention is consolidated by budget allocated to that objective had Trump slashed US contribution to NATO down to a 100 Billion it would be conclusive proof the US is turning to peaceful pursuit of a Multi Polar new world order economic recovery.
This current policy is nastier than what existed if that's possible and we are on the brink of major wars breaking out if the US and NATO thinks they will come out of it like the same scenario in WW2 they are delusional the rest of the world cannot afford to let the US fight the war down to the last foreign soldier then came out unscathed and dominant.
Come on Trump trim UN by 10% not 50% and trim NATO by 80% and you will have no problems with funds to start the reconstruction of the US notwithstanding you need to budget 30 Billion a year for 5 years for the damage you have done to Syria and Iraq and Libya as compensation for NATO aggression.
ivanwa88
If the formula was adhered to the maximum you would contribute is 2% which is about 370 Billion not 650 Billion!!? considering powerhouse economy Germany only pays 20 Billion whats up!!?
cast235
ONE way, is to ask private corporations for cooperation!!!!
Russia could suggest 2 to 5%, of all profits to be given to buy supplies and take care of U.,N eliminated areas. This comes out of U.S wanting U,N as a RING to use at will in Palestine, and Gaza.
Was the result of resolutions at UNGA. ONLY U.S VETO them. Perhaps time to eliminate U.S as U.N member?
But Russia can get this role and cover all 100% and even more.
This private corporations cash could then help the coffers, because not ALL need be from coffers.
Other IS say 2% of church contributions on ALL religion's. OH they will. Just create lists, they fill the boxes.
They ALL could be listed at a military and EMERCON website.
And ask ALL governments within Russia. Crimea will donate some, Chechnya, Tartastan, just to name a few or I need to fill a page.
Then tap BRICS, SCO, EEU, CIS.. And much more. And see a giant LOGISTICS thing moving worldwide.
Build ships and planes, that could go to countries needing medical aid.
Allow military to build HOMES , at devastated places and poor places. FREE!!
Russia could make this HAPPEN worldwide.