Register
07:52 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Syrian refugees walking at an unofficial refugee camp near a snow covered mountain in the village of Deir Zannoun in Lebanon's Bekaa valley.

    US Cuts to UN May Hit People in 'Most Difficult and Dangerous Conflict Zones'

    © AFP 2017/ JOSEPH EID
    US
    Get short URL
    577 0 0

    US cutting funds to the UN could affect the way international organizations react to humanitarian crises, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Executive Director Jason Cone told Sputnik.

    A woman sits next to her malnourished baby at a therapeutic feeding center in a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. There have been numerous reported cases of dying from starvation in Yemeni hospitals.
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    UN Warns of Greatest Crisis in Decades: More than 20 Million Facing Starvation
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the White House released US President Donald Trump’s budget plan for 2018, which proposes reducing contributions by nearly 50 percent to the UN and its affiliated humanitarian agencies.

    “The potential funding cuts could undermine the response of relevant United Nations agencies such as the World Food Program (WFP) and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR),” Cone said.

    Cone made clear that MSF is privately funded by more than 5.7 million individual donors and does not accept any money from the US government.

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson removes his glasses after delivering remarks to Department of State employees upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US Threatens to Exit Unless UN Human Rights Council Reforms - Tillerson
    He added that their organization has already identified disparities in the quality and quantity of assistance in conflicts such as Syria, Yemen and South Sudan.

    “A collapse in funding for humanitarian aid could expose even greater gaps in care for people in the most difficult and dangerous conflict zones,” Cone noted.

    Department of State Acting Spokesperson Mark Toner said in a briefing on Thursday that the United States will continue to fund the UN but wants to see other countries contribute.

    Related:

    Humanitarian Crisis in Syria Worsened By US, EU Sanctions
    First Month of Mosul Operation Heightens Humanitarian Crisis in Iraq
    Some NGOs in Syria Using Humanitarian Crisis to Achieve Political Goals - Tehran
    Tags:
    humanitarian crisis, budget cuts, UN, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      If Trump wants a bargaining chip, relocating the UN HQ would be a great one. Put it in Russia and watch McCain's head explode. lol
    • Reply
      avatar
      Darrell Rin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, ordinarily I would rather not look at McCain's head, but the look on his face when Trump announced that would be priceless.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Especially as US lead NATO has tipped the Middle East onto the point of starvation? what a humanitarian nation the US is! but not a cent of the 70% of total funds amounting to 650 Billion has been cut to NATO.

      If anyone wondered if we are entering a second phase of creating a major world war there it is! every modern day intention is consolidated by budget allocated to that objective had Trump slashed US contribution to NATO down to a 100 Billion it would be conclusive proof the US is turning to peaceful pursuit of a Multi Polar new world order economic recovery.

      This current policy is nastier than what existed if that's possible and we are on the brink of major wars breaking out if the US and NATO thinks they will come out of it like the same scenario in WW2 they are delusional the rest of the world cannot afford to let the US fight the war down to the last foreign soldier then came out unscathed and dominant.

      Come on Trump trim UN by 10% not 50% and trim NATO by 80% and you will have no problems with funds to start the reconstruction of the US notwithstanding you need to budget 30 Billion a year for 5 years for the damage you have done to Syria and Iraq and Libya as compensation for NATO aggression.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Besides the phony deal was to build up NATO nations to 2% of GDP whilst most are on 1% and the largest economy on earth is 3.6% how so Mr Trump?
      If the formula was adhered to the maximum you would contribute is 2% which is about 370 Billion not 650 Billion!!? considering powerhouse economy Germany only pays 20 Billion whats up!!?
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Russia should THEN EXPAND and add already military planes , equipment, like TYPHOON, to the cause.
      ONE way, is to ask private corporations for cooperation!!!!

      Russia could suggest 2 to 5%, of all profits to be given to buy supplies and take care of U.,N eliminated areas. This comes out of U.S wanting U,N as a RING to use at will in Palestine, and Gaza.
      Was the result of resolutions at UNGA. ONLY U.S VETO them. Perhaps time to eliminate U.S as U.N member?
      But Russia can get this role and cover all 100% and even more.
      This private corporations cash could then help the coffers, because not ALL need be from coffers.
      Other IS say 2% of church contributions on ALL religion's. OH they will. Just create lists, they fill the boxes.
      They ALL could be listed at a military and EMERCON website.
      And ask ALL governments within Russia. Crimea will donate some, Chechnya, Tartastan, just to name a few or I need to fill a page.
      Then tap BRICS, SCO, EEU, CIS.. And much more. And see a giant LOGISTICS thing moving worldwide.
      Build ships and planes, that could go to countries needing medical aid.
      Allow military to build HOMES , at devastated places and poor places. FREE!!
      Russia could make this HAPPEN worldwide.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Safe Harbor
    Crimea's Safe Harbor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok