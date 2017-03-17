Lockheed Completes Design, Development of Mobile Laser Weapon for US Army

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The laser can be mounted on tactical vehicles for defensive applications on land, at sea and in the air, the defense firm stated.

"We have shown that a powerful directed energy laser is now sufficiently light-weight, low volume and reliable enough to be deployed on tactical vehicles for defensive applications on land, at sea and in the air," Lockheed Martin Laser and Sensor Systems Senior Fellow Robert Afzal stated in the release on Friday.

The laser successfully disabled small caliber mortars and drones in recent tests, the release explained.

Upgrades to system later this year will include an improved cooling system, upgraded sensors and refined target tracking algorithms, the release also noted.

Lockheed Martin is preparing to send the laser to the US Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Army Forces Strategic Command in the US state of Alabama, according to the release.