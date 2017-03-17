Register
    Daesh (ISIL) militants waving the trademark Jihadits flag as vehicles drive on a newly cut road through the Syrian-Iraqi border between the Iraqi Nineveh province and the Syrian town of Al-Hasakah

    Foreign Affairs Committee Chair: US Budget Cuts Will Hurt Counter-Terror Plans

    © AFP 2017/ HO / ALBARAKA NEWS
    Efforts by the United States to fight terrorism and provide humanitarian aid can be undermined by budget cuts proposed by the administration of President Donald Trump, US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Ed Royce said in a statement.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the White House released blueprint for the fiscal year 2018 budget that proposes to reduce US contributions to the United Nations by nearly 50 percent. The State Department budget’s reduction for 2018 amounts $37.6 billion or 31 percent.

    "I am very concerned that deep cuts to our diplomacy will hurt efforts to combat terrorism, distribute critical humanitarian aid and promote opportunities for American workers," Royce stated in the statement on Thursday.

    President Donald Trump reads from a teleprompter during a speech aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va., Thursday, March 2, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Never Ending War: Amid Military Bloat, Trump Jacks Up 'Defense' Budget to $639 Billion
    The congressman noted that the development was particularly concerning because the United States continues to fight Daesh (banned in Russia) and millions of people are at risk of starvation around the world, according to the United Nations.

    "Today, America faces grave and growing threats," Royce said. "We need a strong reform budget that will improve the effectiveness and efficiency of foreign assistance."

    Royce concluded by saying it remains unclear how the Trump administration would apply cuts within the State Department and whether other programs, like the ones seeking to counter drug and human trafficking, will also suffer.

