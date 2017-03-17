Foreign Affairs Committee Chair: US Budget Cuts Will Hurt Counter-Terror Plans

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the White House released blueprint for the fiscal year 2018 budget that proposes to reduce US contributions to the United Nations by nearly 50 percent. The State Department budget’s reduction for 2018 amounts $37.6 billion or 31 percent.

"I am very concerned that deep cuts to our diplomacy will hurt efforts to combat terrorism, distribute critical humanitarian aid and promote opportunities for American workers," Royce stated in the statement on Thursday.

The congressman noted that the development was particularly concerning because the United States continues to fight Daesh (banned in Russia) and millions of people are at risk of starvation around the world, according to the United Nations.

"Today, America faces grave and growing threats," Royce said. "We need a strong reform budget that will improve the effectiveness and efficiency of foreign assistance."

Royce concluded by saying it remains unclear how the Trump administration would apply cuts within the State Department and whether other programs, like the ones seeking to counter drug and human trafficking, will also suffer.