00:17 GMT +317 March 2017
    Kryvyi Torets station in the village of Shcherbivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine.

    US State Dept. Warns of 'Serious Consequences' of Donbass Blockade by Kiev

    Economic blockade of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass by Kiev can negatively affect the Minsk agreements to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, US Department of State spokesperson Mark Toner said in a briefing on Thursday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko proposed to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to completely halt transport connection with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics until the enterprises in regions return to Ukraine's control. Later in the day, the NSDC made the corresponding decision.

    "We are constantly monitoring this blockade in eastern Ukraine," Toner told reporters. "With respect to the Minsk agreements, I think it is a fluid situation, but it is one with potentially serious consequences, and that is why we want to see this resolved."

    Poroshenko Wants to Lift Donbass Blockade, Lacks Political Resources – Opposition
    The spokesperson underscored that it was important to resolve "the issue peacefully and in a way that supports Ukrainian territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders."

    In 2015, the sides to the conflict in eastern Ukraine reached a ceasefire agreement in Minsk following negotiations brokered by the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany. However, the agreements have repeatedly been violated, with the conflict escalating near the southeastern Ukrainian towns of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata in late January of 2016.

      anne00marie
      What has Minsk II got to do with the US? They were not invited to the discussions and they are not guarentors. They also, have no clue what is in the agreement, as they keep proving, by stating Russia (who is not included) has to implement Minsk II. At the end of the day, Kiev blockaded the railways, and Donbass nationalised all industry in Donbass. What part of Kiev violating and cancelling Minsk II does the US not understand. it is over. Kiev have shown they have no need for Donbass and Donbass are thrilled with that decision. Kerching, kerchang for Donbass and bye bye Monsanto.
