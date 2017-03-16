Register
    Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, smiles during his testimony before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be U.S. secretary of state in Washington, U.S. January 11, 2017

    US State Secretary Tillerson to Visit Turkey on March 30

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to visit Turkey on March 30, the Anadolu news agency reported Thursday citing Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

    Rex Tillerson testifies during a confirmation hearing
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Tillerson’s Asia Visit: Could the US Change Its Stance on North Korea Even If It Wanted To?
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tillerson started on Wednesday his first Asian tour with a visit to Japan. He is expected to travel to South Korea on March 17 and visit China on March 18-19.

    Tillerson is currently on his first trip to Asia as US Secretary of State. Tillerson is set to visit Japan, Republic of Korea and China to meet bilaterally with the leaders of the three nations.

    US Acting Assistant Secretary Susan Thornton said in a press briefing on Monday that the trip would particularly focus on coordinating response to North Korea's nuclear threat. Tillerson is also expected to reaffirm US commitment to expanding economic and security interests in the Asia-Pacific region.

    Tags:
    visit, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Rex Tillerson, Turkey, United States
