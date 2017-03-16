US State Secretary Tillerson to Visit Turkey on March 30

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tillerson started on Wednesday his first Asian tour with a visit to Japan. He is expected to travel to South Korea on March 17 and visit China on March 18-19.

Tillerson is currently on his first trip to Asia as US Secretary of State. Tillerson is set to visit Japan, Republic of Korea and China to meet bilaterally with the leaders of the three nations.

US Acting Assistant Secretary Susan Thornton said in a press briefing on Monday that the trip would particularly focus on coordinating response to North Korea's nuclear threat. Tillerson is also expected to reaffirm US commitment to expanding economic and security interests in the Asia-Pacific region.