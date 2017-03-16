Trump May Have Disclosed Classified Information on CIA - US Congressman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In an interview on Fox News Wednesday night, Trump claimed the CIA was hacked during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

"In his effort to once again blame Obama, the President appeared to have discussed something that, if true and accurate, would otherwise be considered classified information" Schiff, a Democrat, said in a statement.

In the interview, Trump said "I just want people to know, the CIA was hacked, and a lot of things taken — that was during the Obama years."

Schiff noted the president had the authority to declassify information but stressed that it should be done through established channels with agency review.

Last week, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump believed the CIA's computer systems were outdated and should be modernized.