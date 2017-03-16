Immigrants Comprise 17 percent of US Workforce in 2014

"Immigrants made up 17.1 percent of the total US workforce in 2014, or about 27.6 million workers out of 161.4 million," the report revealed. "12.1 percent of the total workforce were in the US legally…5 percent entered the country without legal permission or overstayed their visas."
The industries with the highest number of immigrants in 2014 were farming, fishing and forestry, with nearly half of the 1.2 million people in those occupations born outside of the United States.
Of the 947,000 people working for private households, 45 percent were immigrants, with legal immigrants slightly outnumbering undocumented immigrants, the report found.
In addition, the report found that immigrants are more likely than US-born workers to be employed as sewing machine operators, plasterers and manicurists.
