Register
19:45 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A picture taken on March 14, 2016 shows tablets and a stethoscope displayed for an illustration on a desktop

    Changes to Republican Healthcare Bill Expected Thursday in Budget Committee

    © AFP 2017/ FRANCK FIFE
    US
    Get short URL
    0 3310

    US Congressman Tom McClintock said that the new US healthcare system bill faces a crucial hurdle in the House of Representatives Budget Committee.

    President Donald Trump points to a supporter after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump's Bill to Replace Obamacare Will Reduce US Deficit by $337 Billion - CBO
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Republican replacement bill for the US healthcare system faces a crucial hurdle in the House of Representatives Budget Committee, where lawmakers will recommend changes to protect insurance availability for ordinary Americans, US Congressman Tom McClintock said in an interview on Thursday.

    "It’s very important that we not leave anyone in the lurch as we move to the new competitive system when people [will] be in control of their health care decisions," McClintock told Fox News. "We’re all accountable for the results that this process ultimately delivers and we’ve got to get it right."

    An Obamacare logo. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ RHONA WISE
    Trump Warns of 1- or 2-Year Delay Until US Health Reform Brings Relief From Obamacare
    Budget Committee approval in hearings on Thursday is needed for the legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, to move to the full House of Representatives, where changes can be made.

    "I disagree that it [Obamacare repeal] can’t be improved," McClintock said, adding that the bill "will be improved as it moves through the process."

    The pending legislation has been criticized over estimates by the Congressional Budget Office that the bill in its present form would cause 14 million Americans to lose insurance and that nearly twice that number would be uninsured by the middle of the next decade.

    Related:

    Republicans Healthcare Plan Could Devastate US State Budgets - New York Governor
    Trump Administration to Introduce New Healthcare Plan to US Citizens by 2018
    First US Healthcare Bill of Trump Presidency Allows States to Keep Obamacare
    Pence: Free Market is Solution to Soaring US Healthcare Costs Under Obamacare
    Tags:
    Obamacare, Tom McClintock, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok