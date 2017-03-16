Changes to Republican Healthcare Bill Expected Thursday in Budget Committee

"It’s very important that we not leave anyone in the lurch as we move to the new competitive system when people [will] be in control of their health care decisions," McClintock told Fox News. "We’re all accountable for the results that this process ultimately delivers and we’ve got to get it right."
"I disagree that it [Obamacare repeal] can’t be improved," McClintock said, adding that the bill "will be improved as it moves through the process."
The pending legislation has been criticized over estimates by the Congressional Budget Office that the bill in its present form would cause 14 million Americans to lose insurance and that nearly twice that number would be uninsured by the middle of the next decade.
