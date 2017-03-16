Register
09:07 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The day breaks behind the White House in Washington,DC

    White House to Release 2018 Budget Blueprint on Thursday - OMB

    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    US
    Get short URL
    142 0 0

    The White House will release its budget blueprint for fiscal year 2018 on Thursday, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters.

    President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image
    Trump Infrastructure Plan Excluded From March 16 US Budget Presentation
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mulvaney stated on Wednesday the document at 7am [12:00pm GMT] in the morning.

    Mulvaney noted that the budget is just a blueprint, so it will not include revenue projections, larger policy statements or anything to do with mandatory spending.

    The essential functions of the US Department of State will be protected in the White House budget blueprint for fiscal year 2018 despite funding decreases, he stressed.

    "We believe that we have protected the core diplomatic function of state," he noted.

    The blueprint will also include a request for a $30 billion supplemental for defense.

    "We will be rolling out [fiscal year 20]17 on Thursday as well," Mulvaney stated on Wednesday. "Part of our [fiscal year 20]17 request will include a supplemental request of $30 billion for defense and primarily border, that includes $1.5 billion for the wall this year."

    Mulvaney also said the budget blueprint will show reductions that US President Donald Trump wants to end all funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

    "We proposed ending funding but technically what you’ll see… an amount of money in the budget and that is for, some amount of money necessary for us to unwind our involvement with CPB [Corporation for Public Broadcasting]," Mulvaney stated on Wednesday. "So you won’t see a zero next to it, but the policy is we’re ending the federal involvement in the Corporation for Public Broadcasting."

    The CPB is the largest source of funding for public radio, television and related online and mobile services. It is a private, non-profit corporation created by Congress in 1967. Its goal is to encourage programming content for underserved groups, including children and minorities.

    The budget will not balance, but it will not increase the deficit, Mulvaney added.

    Media reports have suggested the State Department budget could see as much as a 37 percent decrease in funding for fiscal year 2018.

    Related:

    Republicans Healthcare Plan Could Devastate US State Budgets - New York Governor
    US Army Delaying 120 Programs Due to 'Budget Impasse'
    US House to Vote on Defense Budget Extending Restrictions on Rosoboronexport
    Tags:
    blueprint, budget, Trump administration, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok