White House to Release 2018 Budget Blueprint on Thursday - OMB

Trump Infrastructure Plan Excluded From March 16 US Budget Presentation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mulvaney stated on Wednesday the document at 7am [12:00pm GMT] in the morning.

Mulvaney noted that the budget is just a blueprint, so it will not include revenue projections, larger policy statements or anything to do with mandatory spending.

The essential functions of the US Department of State will be protected in the White House budget blueprint for fiscal year 2018 despite funding decreases, he stressed.

"We believe that we have protected the core diplomatic function of state," he noted.

The blueprint will also include a request for a $30 billion supplemental for defense.

"We will be rolling out [fiscal year 20]17 on Thursday as well," Mulvaney stated on Wednesday. "Part of our [fiscal year 20]17 request will include a supplemental request of $30 billion for defense and primarily border, that includes $1.5 billion for the wall this year."

Mulvaney also said the budget blueprint will show reductions that US President Donald Trump wants to end all funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

"We proposed ending funding but technically what you’ll see… an amount of money in the budget and that is for, some amount of money necessary for us to unwind our involvement with CPB [Corporation for Public Broadcasting]," Mulvaney stated on Wednesday. "So you won’t see a zero next to it, but the policy is we’re ending the federal involvement in the Corporation for Public Broadcasting."

The CPB is the largest source of funding for public radio, television and related online and mobile services. It is a private, non-profit corporation created by Congress in 1967. Its goal is to encourage programming content for underserved groups, including children and minorities.

The budget will not balance, but it will not increase the deficit, Mulvaney added.

Media reports have suggested the State Department budget could see as much as a 37 percent decrease in funding for fiscal year 2018.