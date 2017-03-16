UN West Asia Commission Says Israel Imposed 'Apartheid Regime' on Palestinians

© AFP 2017/ JAAFAR ASHTIYEH 'Israel is Moving Rapidly Towards Apartheid State'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Apartheid is a system of racial segregation and discrimination used by South African authorities regarding its black population between 1948 and 1991. This term, however, is currently used in case of similar policies in other countries. In 1973, the United Nations adopted the Apartheid Convention, which qualifies apartheid as a crime against humanity, however, dozens of states have not ratified the document, including in the West.

"This report concludes that Israel has established an apartheid regime that dominates the Palestinian people as a whole. Aware of the seriousness of this allegation, the authors of the report conclude that available evidence establishes beyond a reasonable doubt that Israel is guilty of policies and practices that constitute the crime of apartheid as legally defined in instruments of international law," the ESCWA report said.

According to the report, over the past decades, Israel has succeeded in imposing and maintaining an apartheid regime that works on two levels.

"First, the political and geographic fragmentation of the Palestinian people which enfeebles their capacity for resistance and makes it almost impossible for them to change the reality on the ground. Secondly, the oppression of all Palestinians through an array of laws, policies and practices that ensure domination of them by a racial group and serve to maintain the regime," Rima Khalaf, the ESCWA executive secretary, said presenting the report.

According to Khalaf, it is the first report of its kind published by a United Nations body.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.