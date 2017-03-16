White House: Trump Won't Release Tax Returns in Response to Media Disclosure

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Trump fiercely criticized the journalist, David Cay Johnston, and called him a reporter "who nobody ever heard of."

On Tuesday, MSNBC said via Twitter that it obtained Trump’s 1040 tax form from 2005 and then revealed portions of it during a live broadcast.

"To use one illegal act to say we should act further on that is preposterous," Spicer stated on Wednesday as quoted by the press pool.

Spicer added that it would be offensive to speculate that Trump disclosed the 1040 tax form himself.

The White House also added that the revelation was not sensational after all, because Trump paid legally required $38 million in federal taxes.

During his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly refused to publicly disclose his income taxes stressing that he has been under continuous examination by the Internal Revenue Services (IRS) since 2002. He also argued that the media were the only ones preoccupied with his records.