07:36 GMT +316 March 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump

    White House: Trump Won't Release Tax Returns in Response to Media Disclosure

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US
    14510

    US President Donald Trump will not publicly release more tax documents after a reporter published the president's 2005 returns and revealed a portion of them on MSNBC, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Trump fiercely criticized the journalist, David Cay Johnston, and called him a reporter "who nobody ever heard of."

    On Tuesday, MSNBC said via Twitter that it obtained Trump’s 1040 tax form from 2005 and then revealed portions of it during a live broadcast.

    "To use one illegal act to say we should act further on that is preposterous," Spicer stated on Wednesday as quoted by the press pool.

    Donald Trump CPAC Speech
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump Won't Attend White House Correspondents' Dinner
    Spicer added that it would be offensive to speculate that Trump disclosed the 1040 tax form himself.

    The White House also added that the revelation was not sensational after all, because Trump paid legally required $38 million in federal taxes.

    During his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly refused to publicly disclose his income taxes stressing that he has been under continuous examination by the Internal Revenue Services (IRS) since 2002. He also argued that the media were the only ones preoccupied with his records.

      avatar
      jas
      Jeff Sessions needs to spend less time trying to start a war with Russia and more time investigating and prosecuting these leaks. Just because he recused himself doesn't give felons a free pass.
