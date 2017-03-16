Accused Florida Airport Shooter Found Mentally Competent to Stand Trial

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The judge declined to order a competency hearing for Santiago after his lawyers said he was participating in his own defense and taking his medication.

"He has been increasingly engaged and present during each of his sessions with his lawyers," Bloom stated on Wednesday.

On January 6, Santiago boarded a plane in Anchorage, Alaska with a handgun. After he landed at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport, Santiago allegedly loaded the gun in a bathroom and fired in a baggage claim area, killing five people and injuring six others.

Santiago has pleaded not-guilty to 22 federal charges, including five counts of murder. According to FBI testimony, he told investigators he was inspired by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and visited jihadi chatrooms online.

The 26-year old served in the US National Guard and was deployed to Iraq from 2010-2011.

Bloom said on Wednesday she hoped to begin the trial in October, but noted it may take up to a year for Justice Department officials to decide whether to charge him with the death penalty.