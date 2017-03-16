Register
16 March 2017
    The Washington Monument is seen beyond the US State Department's flag June 30, 2015 in Washington, DC

    State Dept. Receives Senator’s Letter on US Meddling in Foreign States' Affairs

    © AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    US
    The US Department of State can confirm that it received a letter from Senators calling on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to investigate reports that American missions abroad intervene in the domestic affairs of other countries, a department official told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The letter alleged that Washington was supporting political factions within other sovereign nations including through a George Soros-backed organization funded by USAID. Funds distributed through USAID programs in Albania and Macedonia were used to influence party politics, media, and civil society, according to the letter.

    “We can confirm that the State Department has received this letter,” the official said on Wednesday. “However, it is standard practice that we do not release the contents of congressional correspondence.”

    Billionaire financier George Soros
    © AP Photo/ Kin Cheung
    Enough is Enough: European Governments Move Against Soros NGOs
    The State Department official stated US policy in Albania is to support the country’s accession from the European Union by supporting judicial reform, fighting corruption and organized crime, and countering violent extremism.

    The official added that US policy in Macedonia is to support the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration by supporting for democratic reforms, the rule of law, and the full implementation of the Przino agreement.

    USAID is a government agency created in 1961 by then-President John Kennedy. The primary goal of the agency is to carry out US foreign policy through the administration of civilian aid and to "enable resilient, democratic societies to realize their potentials,” according to the agency’s website.

    Tags:
    foreign affairs, funds, meddling, State Department, United States
