Boeing Inks Nearly $3.3 Billion to Produce Apache Helicopters for Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Defense Department explained that Boeing will build crew trainers as well as "provide ground support equipment, initial spares, integrated logistics support and engineering technical services."

"The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $3,276,522,609 modification to foreign military sales (Saudi Arabia) contract for Apache AH-64E attack helicopter full-rate production of remanufactured aircraft and new build aircraft," the release said on Wednesday.

© Flickr/ Mrs Airwolfhound US Apache Helicopters Now Can Control Drones in Flight

The AH-64 Apache is the US Army's heavy attack helicopter. The Apache incorporates an advanced fire control radar, fire-and-forget radar-guided Hellfire missile and cockpit management and digitization enhancements. It is constructed to survive heavy attack and is armed to inflict massive damage on ground forces. It is designed to operate day or night, including in unfavorable weather and poor visibility.

The United States also deployed dozens of Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopters to a base in South Korea by early February to help Seoul counter threats from Pyongyang.

Work on the contract will be performed in the US state of Arizona and is scheduled to be completed on June 30, 2022, according to the release.