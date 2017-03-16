Boeing Inks Nearly $3.3 Billion to Produce Apache Helicopters for Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Defense Department explained that Boeing will build crew trainers as well as "provide ground support equipment, initial spares, integrated logistics support and engineering technical services."
"The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $3,276,522,609 modification to foreign military sales (Saudi Arabia) contract for Apache AH-64E attack helicopter full-rate production of remanufactured aircraft and new build aircraft," the release said on Wednesday.
The United States also deployed dozens of Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopters to a base in South Korea by early February to help Seoul counter threats from Pyongyang.
Work on the contract will be performed in the US state of Arizona and is scheduled to be completed on June 30, 2022, according to the release.
