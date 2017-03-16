Register
03:03 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Snoops trains a gun on a clown dressed as Donald Trump in a new music.

    ‘Just a Prank, Bro!’: Trump Blasts Snoop Dogg ‘Assassination’ Video

    © Youtube/PrankvsPrank
    US
    Get short URL
    0 33 0 0

    Responding to a controversial new music video from hip hop veteran Snoop Dogg, which shows the rapper aiming a gun at a clown dressed as Donald Trump, the US president predictably took to Twitter to voice his deep disdain.

    "Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!" Trump tweeted. 

    In this image made from a video provided by Hamilton LLC, actor Brandon Victor Dixon who plays Aaron Burr, the nation’s third vice president, in Hamilton speaks from the stage after the curtain call in New York, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Vice President-elect Mike Pence is the latest celebrity to attend the Broadway hit Hamilton, but the first to get a sharp message from a cast member from the stage. (Hamilton LLC via AP)
    © AP Photo/ Hamilton LLC
    'Hamilton' Cast Asks Vice President Elect to 'Work on Behalf of All of Us' During Performance (VIDEO)

    The song in question is a remix of a track called "Lavender" by artists BadBadNotGood and Kaytranada featuring Snoop Dogg. Against a murky bassline, the video shows a bizarre reality with oppressive and backward figures shown as clowns, complete with makeup and large gloves. A clown resembling President Trump plays the clown-in-chief.

    Snoop doesn’t actually shoot the President in the satirical video. Instead, when he pulls the trigger, a red flag falls that reads "BANG!"

    "Snoop shouldn’t have done that," said Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fl), one of the first politicians to denounce the song. "We’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is really something we should be very careful about," he told TMZ. 

    US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accepts the nomination on the last day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio.
    © AFP 2017/ Jim WATSON
    Did Trump Just Call on US Gun Owners to Take Action Against Hillary Clinton?

    Rubio, who traded barbs with Trump during the presidential election, suggested that such imagery could encourage violent acts in real life. "I think people can disagree on policy … but we’ve got to be careful with that kind of thing, because the wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea – you can have a real problem."

    Video co-director Jesse Wellens reassured the president in a tweet saying, "It's just a prank bro."

    Trump faced similar accusation on the campaign trail when he seemingly encouraged gun rights enthusiasts to personally stop chief rival Hillary Clinton from stripping away their right to bear arms. 

    Unmanned U.S. Predator drone. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Trump's 'Reaffirming the Right of CIA to Decide Whom to Kill and Where'

    At a Wilmington, NC rally in August Trump said, "Hillary wants to abolish – essentially abolish – the Second Amendment … And if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do." Then he added, "but the Second Amendment people, maybe there is. I don’t know."

    The Clinton campaign released a statement calling his remarks, "dangerous," and saying, "A person seeking to be the President of the United States should not suggest violence in any way."

    Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, called the video "disgraceful" and said the gangsta rap pioneer should apologize.

    "There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him, because I thought he was better than that … I certainly would not have accepted it if it was President Obama."

    The Doggfather himself told Billboard that he wasn’t trying to elicit a response with the visuals. He explained, "Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void … I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f***ing clown as president."

    He added, "The whole world is clownin’ around, and [Jesse’s] concept is so right on point with the art direction and the reality, because if you really look at some of these motherf***ers, they are clowns."

    Related:

    WATCH: Snoop Dogg Shoots a Clown Dressed as Trump in New Music Video
    Woman Confronts Trump’s Press Secretary in Apple Store (VIDEO)
    Ex-US State Dept. Lawyer Forms Watchdog to Probe Trump Administration Conflicts
    Fox News: ‘Journalism Matters’ Shirts Comprise ‘Anti-Trump’ Profiteering
    Experts Ask if Trump Can Do for India's NSG Entry
    Tags:
    Satire, Hip Hop, rap, Music Video, Snoop Dogg, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok