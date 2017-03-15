US Supreme Court May Review Russian National Bout's Case on March 31

© AFP 2017/ KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV Russian Citizen Bout Jailed in US Not Expecting Release Under Trump's Presidency

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Bout was arrested in Bangkok in 2008 in a joint operation between Thai and US authorities, who accused him of conspiring to kill US citizens by allegedly agreeing to supply Colombian militants with weapons.

Bout was sentenced to 25 years in the United States. In May 2016, the judge who sentenced Bout said that the verdict in the case was excessive and inappropriate, adding that she handed down the shortest sentence she could possibly give.

The legal team of jailed Viktor Bout has appealed against his arms trade conviction in the US Supreme Court.

"[The petition] distributed for Conference on March 31, 2017," the document said.

Moscow has said that the case has been politicized and has repeatedly called on Washington to release the Russian citizen.