Russian Spy Ship Detected Again in Int'l Waters Off US East Coast - Reports

The report explained the ship was spotted 23 miles southeast of a US Navy submarine base in Kings Bay in the US state of Georgia.
The base is home to US Navy’s Atlantic fleet of ballistic missile submarines, according to the report.
On February 14, US officials first detected the Russian ship in the international waters off the US east coast. Later, the US Department of Defense said United States monitored activities of Russian intelligence ship Viktor Leonov, which has been sailing in international waters off the US east coast and found no violations.
Commenting on the situation, Trump said that the Russian spy ship allegedly detected off the US eastern coast will not damage Washington’s efforts to build relations with Moscow.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Why would Russia do that. The terrorist American government would never do that. Lol. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Aside from Trump's less hostile words in regard to US Russia future relations, all indications are, the US is still acting like a hostile adversary, to put it nicely, so Russia would be wise to keep an eye on them.
Mitach2002
Darrell R
This is nothing compared to the military buildup along the Russian borders that the US and NATO has. As long as they are not bombing the coast, which I don't see happening anytime soon, I will be glad to give them a friendly wave when they pass my area of the coast.
The US needs to be more concerned about terrorist group like Isis, work on their own problems, and stop blaming Russia for everything that goes wrong.