Russian Spy Ship Detected Again in Int'l Waters Off US East Coast - Reports

© AFP 2017/ ADALBERTO ROQUE Much Ado About Nothing: Why Russian Ship Off US Coast is No Cause for Concern

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — It was reported that Russia’s ship Viktor Leonov returned to international waters off the east coast of the United States after a short stop in Cuba last week to refuel and resupply.

The report explained the ship was spotted 23 miles southeast of a US Navy submarine base in Kings Bay in the US state of Georgia.

The base is home to US Navy’s Atlantic fleet of ballistic missile submarines, according to the report.

On February 14, US officials first detected the Russian ship in the international waters off the US east coast. Later, the US Department of Defense said United States monitored activities of Russian intelligence ship Viktor Leonov, which has been sailing in international waters off the US east coast and found no violations.

Commenting on the situation, Trump said that the Russian spy ship allegedly detected off the US eastern coast will not damage Washington’s efforts to build relations with Moscow.