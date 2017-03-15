US Senators Introduce Resolution Against Russia, Iran Actions in Syria - McCain

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The resolution was co-sponsored by Senators Tim Kaine, Marco Rubio and Chris Murphy.

"The resolution also denounces Russia and Iran for their political and military support of the Assad regime, and calls for protection of civilians and humanitarian workers," the release stated.

The resolution states Russia, Iran as well as Iranian-backed militias must stop operations in Syria as soon as possible and allow the flow of the humanitarian aid into the worn-torn areas, particularly in those controlled by opposition forces.

The four senators also called on President Donald Trump to develop a bipartisan strategy to bring the conflict in Syria to an end.

The Arizona lawmaker has been Russia’s vocal critic throughout his career and has repeatedly called for more sanctions on Moscow related to Ukraine, Syria crises, as well as the alleged Russia's interference in the US election.