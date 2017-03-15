Register
    This photo released on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015 by the French Army Communications Audiovisual office (ECPAD) shows French army Rafale fighter jets flying towards Syria as part of France's Operation Chammal launched in September 2015 in support of the US-led coalition against Islamic State group

    US-Led Coalition Sheds Light on Next Operation in Syria After Raqqa Liberation

    © AP Photo/ French Army
    The Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor can become the next target of operations against Daesh after Raqqa is liberated, US Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. John Dorrian said in a briefing on Wednesday.

    Syrian government army and militia fight for Palmyra
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor in Sight: Syrian Army Girds for Final Showdown With Daesh
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In February, US Defense Department spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said senior leaders of Daesh are leaving Raqqa and moving operations to Deir ez-Zor and Madan.

    "We are working very closely with our partnered force to further isolate Raqqa. There is still plenty of ISIS [Daesh] fighters, and still plenty of ISIS leaders in Raqqa," Dorrian told reporters.

    "In these other areas, like Deir ez-Zor, that may be where we go next."

    Last Friday, the US State Department disclosed its intention to carry out an operation to liberate the Syrian Raqqa from Daesh terrorists together with Turkey and coalition partners.

    At present, Daesh controls vast territories of Syria's Raqqa province, including the regional capital itself.

    The Syrian government-held city of Deir Ez-Zor has been under siege from Daesh since July 2014.

    Kurdish-Led SDF Take Control Over Strategic Highway Between Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa
    Senior Daesh Leaders Leave Raqqa, Move Operations to Deir Ez-Zor - Pentagon
    Daesh Possibly Transferred Fighters From Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor to Seize Palmyra
    US-led coalition, Daesh, Deir Ez-Zor, Syria, Raqqa
      avatar
      dc801
      The Syrian government is in control of Deir Ezzor so this has trouble written all over it.
      jyd22
      There are no boundaries for the US. First they broke the space frontier with the first man that walked on the moon and discovered planets a few decades ago and now it's Syria's turn.
