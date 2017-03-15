Register
15 March 2017
    US Charges 2 Alleged Russian FSB Officers, 2 Hackers Over Yahoo Attack

    US
    US Department of Justice announced Wednesday the indictment of two alleged Russian FSB officers and two alleged criminal hackers for 2014 theft of information on some 500 million Yahoo users.

    US to Charge Alleged Russian Spies, Hackers Over 2014 Yahoo Breach
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The attack on the company occurred over three years ago, in August 2013. Involving over a billion user accounts, the hack is the largest security breach in history. The company had already secured this humiliating title just three months ago, in September 2016, when the data of 500 million users was reported to have been breached. That attack was said to have been the work of a "state-sponsored actor."

    Following the hack, Verizon, which planned to acquire Yahoo for $4.8 billion, announced that it would review the terms of the agreement, including the purchase price. Miliefsky noted that the hacking news amounted to an "epic fail" by Verizon's mergers and acquisitions team, and will likely affect the purchase price by a "tremendous amount."

    "We are announcing indictment of four individuals responsible for hack into Yahoo and the use of that information to obtain information of yahoo accounts and other email productions," Acting Assistant Attorney General Mary McCord said. "Defendants include two officers of the Russian intelligence services and two criminal hackers with whom they conspired."

    Two officers of Russia’s FSB intelligence agency allegedly acted on behalf of the agency, McCord claimed.

    Yahoo Offers New Details on Epic 2014 Cyber Attack
    "As our indictment alleges, and as we have reason to believe based on our evidence, they were acting in their capacities of FSB officials," McCord said when asked if officers Dmitry Dokuchaev and Igor Sushchin acted individually or on behalf of the FSB.

    The indictment by the US Justice Department on Wednesday regarding the Yahoo hack does not allege any link to the hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in 2016, McCord told reporters.

    "Our indictment does not allege any connection between this intrusion and the intrusions into the DNC. That’s a separate investigation," McCord said on Wednesday.

    Yahoo! Inc. is a US Internet corporation based in Sunnyvale, California. Well-known for its search engine, the company offers a number of online services, including the e-mail service Yahoo mail.

