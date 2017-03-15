US Charges 2 Alleged Russian FSB Officers, 2 Hackers Over Yahoo Attack

Following the hack, Verizon, which planned to acquire Yahoo for $4.8 billion, announced that it would review the terms of the agreement, including the purchase price. Miliefsky noted that the hacking news amounted to an "epic fail" by Verizon's mergers and acquisitions team, and will likely affect the purchase price by a "tremendous amount."
"We are announcing indictment of four individuals responsible for hack into Yahoo and the use of that information to obtain information of yahoo accounts and other email productions," Acting Assistant Attorney General Mary McCord said. "Defendants include two officers of the Russian intelligence services and two criminal hackers with whom they conspired."
Two officers of Russia’s FSB intelligence agency allegedly acted on behalf of the agency, McCord claimed.
The indictment by the US Justice Department on Wednesday regarding the Yahoo hack does not allege any link to the hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in 2016, McCord told reporters.
"Our indictment does not allege any connection between this intrusion and the intrusions into the DNC. That’s a separate investigation," McCord said on Wednesday.
Yahoo! Inc. is a US Internet corporation based in Sunnyvale, California. Well-known for its search engine, the company offers a number of online services, including the e-mail service Yahoo mail.
