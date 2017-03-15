Register
19:29 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Protesters demonstrate in support of whistleblower, asking for more transparency, in front of the court before the start of the LuxLeaks trial in Luxembourg, April 26, 2016.

    MEPs Slam Lack of Action Over Tax Avoidance Two Year After LuxLeaks

    © REUTERS/ Vincent Kessler
    US
    Get short URL
    0 3020

    MEPs in the European Parliament have criticized the EU for failing to get control over the tax avoidance schemes exposed in the LuxLeaks scandal - as well as subsequent Bahamas Leaks and Panama Papers - saying the EU is "losing hundreds of billions of euros a year" to big multinationals.

    More than two years after the LuxLeaks scandal, MEPs have called for reforms to the Code of Conduct Group on business taxation (CoCG), which is designed to combat aggressive tax practices in the EU through legally non-binding agreements.

    However, in the aftermath of the LuxLeaks scandal — which exposed how Pepsi, IKEA, AIG, Coach, Deutsche Bank, Abbott Laboratories and nearly 340 other companies which had secured secret deals from Luxembourg that allowed many of them to slash their global tax bills.

    ​"Since LuxLeaks, the EU has promised to fight corporate tax dumping. Yet, we are still losing hundreds of billions of euros a year to Disney, McDonalds and others whilst the EU is falling apart," said Fabio De Masi, from the European United Left/Nordic Green Left group.

    "The Code of Conduct group has been responsible for combating harmful tax competition for 20 years. But that has been a failure with very little to show for. If we keep giving EU tax havens veto powers, we will never make progress with either establishing a blacklist for tax havens or a sufficiently progressive Common Consolidated Corporate Tax Base for Europe," said De Masi.

    Tax avoidance
    © Flickr/ Chris Tolworthy
    EU Accused of Watering Down Big Business Tax Avoidance Plans
    ​Equally damning of the situation is Irish MEP Matt Carthy who sits as a substitute on the ECON Committee and who reserved criticism for EU member states that continue to veto reforms for fair and transparent corporate taxation.

    "Ireland's Finance Minister claims our country is committed to the highest international standards on tax transparency. But he's also on the record as opposing public country-by-country reporting (CBCR).

    "Government and tax industry representatives claim this is about trust — the Irish people have trust in our Revenue agency therefore making CBCR public is unnecessary," said Carthy.

    "Well, lots of people don't trust Revenue — the agency that gave illegal sweetheart deals to Apple. Making CBCR public is vital to ensure democratic, public scrutiny of corporate tax," the Irish MEP added.

    Related:

    LuxLeaks Whistleblowers Launch Appeals Against Guilty Verdicts
    Sweetheart Tax Deals 'Skyrocketing' in Europe Despite LuxLeaks Scandal
    Over 100 MEPs Sign Pact to Overturn LuxLeaks Whistleblowers' Convictions
    Luxembourg Prosecutor Appeals Verdicts on 'LuxLeaks' Tax Scandal Whistleblowers
    Tags:
    Bahamas Leaks, LuxLeaks, offshore tax havens, tax avoidance, offshore companies, MEPs, transparency, tax breaks, Green Party, European Commission, European Parliament, Fabio De Masi, Europe, Luxembourg, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Military Pinups
    Deep Throat
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok